Rosalía will take her 'MOTOMAMI World Tour' to the US this fall

Updated: April 18, 2022 @ 2:57 pm
Rosalía, performing here in 2019, has added US dates to her world tour.
Rosalía is about to embark on an ambitious world tour that will take her to 15 countries, among them, the United States.
The US leg of the "MOTOMAMI" tour starts on Sept. 15 at the MGM Music Hall in Boston and ends on Oct. 22 in Miami.
The tour is produced by Live Nation.
"MOTOMAMI" is Rosalía's third album, a 16-track production shaped by her good humor and musical and lyrical contradictions, something she teased us during her second single, "SAOKO."
The album has been well received by critics. On Metacritic, the Catalonian singer scored a 94 for "MOTOMAMI."
The production debuted at number one on Spotify's global album chart for the week of release and ranked at the top of the Latin Pop Album chart on Billboard.
Tickets will go on sale this Friday. Two different presales will be available this week through American Express and Verizon customers.
"MOTOMAMI" US dates:
September 15 -- Boston, MA -- MGM Music Hall at Fenway
September 18 -- New York, New York -- Radio City Music Hall
September 19 -- New York, New York -- Radio City Music Hall
September 23 -- Toronto, Canada -- Budweiser Stage
September 26 -- Washington, DC -- The Anthem
September 28 -- Chicago, Illinois -- Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
October 2 -- San Diego, California -- Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
October 4 -- San Francisco, California -- Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
October 7 -- Inglewood, California -- YouTube Theater
October 8 -- Inglewood, California -- YouTube Theater
October 12 -- Houston, Texas -- 713 Music Hall
October 14 -- Irving, Texas -- The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
October 17 -- Atlanta, Georgia -- Coca-Cola Roxy
October 22 -- Miami, FL -- III Points Festival
