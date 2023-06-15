(CNN) — Known for her standup as well as her Emmy-winning late-’90s daytime talk show, Rosie O’Donnell is not one to beat around the bush. And when it comes to her history with Ellen DeGeneres – which includes both a friendship as well as a rivalry – O’Donnell isn’t holding back.

In a new interview published Thursday in The Hollywood Reporter, O’Donnell looked back on how her career intersected with that of DeGeneres, noting that the latter “came out first” on O’Donnell’s chat show back in 1996.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags