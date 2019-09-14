TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- On a not-quite-fall evening in beautiful Cascades Park, the Tallahassee downtown offers an expansion of the Florida capital city's 2019 Sundown Series. The expansion is making the concerts bigger and better than ever thanks to a Presenting Sponsorship from Visit Tallahassee, a division of Leon County.
This concert series is free to enjoy in September, October and November. Royce Lovett is the headliner of a show at the park tonight, along with The Common Taters & the Turn-Ups. Visitors will have the opportunity to sing along with Lovett and his R&B, soul, and hip-hop tunes and make some memories in the park.
Because it is a free event, patrons can bring their own food and drink for a relaxed picnic or may purchase food and beverages when they arrive at Cascades Park, where local nonprofits or food trucks will be serving. Arrive early in the day and enjoy all the amenities of Cascades Park like the miles of trails, Discovery Playground, and the Imagination Fountain. As an added plus, 100% of all alcohol sales go to support local nonprofits Big Bend Homeless Coalition, Connecting Everyone with Second Chances Inc
Before summer slips away, enjoy the evening's performance from 7-10 p.m. at Tallahassee's Cascades Park.