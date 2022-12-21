Rumer Willis is expecting her first child

Rumer Willis, here on December 13, has shared that she's expecting her first child.

 Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The Willis-Moore clan is getting ready to welcome a new member.

Actress/singer Rumer Willis announced Tuesday on her verified Instagram account that she and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, are expecting their first child together.

