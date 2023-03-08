RuPaul speaks out on legislation aiming to restrict drag show performances

RuPaul, seen here in 2019 in Beverly Hills, California, is speaking out in response to legislation throughout the country looking to restrict or prohibit drag show performances.

 JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty Images

Queer icon RuPaul says the slew of new legislation throughout the country looking to restrict or prohibit drag show performances is the work of "bullies."

In an Instagram Reel posted to RuPaul's verified account on Wednesday, the Emmy-winner said the anti-drag bills are "a classic distraction technique" turning the focus away from the real issues that lawmakers were voted into office to tackle.

