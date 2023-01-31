Generally cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 72F. Winds light and variable..
Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: January 31, 2023 @ 1:02 pm
Rupert Grint found fame as a teen playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, but it wasn't always easy.
"'Potter' was so full on — [filming] all year, then we'd promote the rest of the time," the now 34-year-old actor said in a recently published interview with Bustle. "It was quite suffocating."
These days Grint is enjoying a bit of an acclaimed second act with roles in M. Night Shyamalan's Apple+ series "Servant" and another Shyamalan project, the feature film "Knock at the Cabin."
Grint told Bustle that initially he wasn't sure if he wanted to continue acting after "Potter."
"I wanted a break, to reflect on everything... It was an out-of-body experience for a while, but I think we finished at the right time," he said. "If we continued, it could've gone downhill."
He was 11 and acting in British theater when he got the role of Ron and 22 by the time the franchise ended.
Grint had so many similarities with the character of Ron, including same first initial and both being redheads, that he found it difficult to maintain separation.
"I was feeling the difficulty of being seen, being overshadowed," he said.
"In the movies, we merged into one," Grint told the publication. "By the end of it, I was playing myself. The lines were blurred."
Still, he is grateful for the role and described being part of the "Potter" experience with fellow Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson "a really unique experience only us core group really know."
"I answer to it, if someone calls me Ron," Grint said. "It's my second name."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
CROWN HILL CEMETERY, TWO (2) PLOTS AVAILABLE FOR SALE. Lo…
HOME FOR SALE in Albany: 3BR/2BA + bonus room, laundry ro…
NEED INSULATION? Southern Commercial Materials, Inc Licen…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the daily Albany Herald e-edition delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get contests, advertising specials, special deals and more sent to your email address.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Keep up with local events in southwest Georgia.
Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox.
Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the most popular posts on AlbanyHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in the Albany, Georgia area.
Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.