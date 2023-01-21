Alec Baldwin, who is set to face involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of a crew member during a "Rust" film rehearsal, will continue starring as the lead role, a production attorney told CNN on Friday.

As the film proceeds, operations will include "on-set safety supervisors and union crew members and will bar any use of working weapons or any ammunition," said Melina Spadone, attorney for Rust Movie Productions.

