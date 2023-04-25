Ryan Gosling has been busy channeling his inner Ken doll while portraying the iconic toy in the upcoming live-action "Barbie" movie, but he admits that he had some doubts at first.

Speaking on stage at the "Barbie" CinemaCon panel in Las Vegas during Tuesday's presentation by Warner Bros. Pictures, Gosling said that "up until this point, I only knew Ken from afar. I didn't know Ken from within."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags