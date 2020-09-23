CORDELE -- With the "new normal" necessity that safety become even more of a focus, the SAM Shortline is rolling again.
The SAM Shortline excursion train, under state-mandated COVID-19 guidelines, is taking riders on new trips featuring its new cars. Staff and volunteers are committed to keeping passengers safe. The train is not being sold to capacity, and seats are assigned to maintain staggered seating and prescribed social distancing. The commissary car has limited occupancy and placed barriers. The train and restrooms are cleaned regularly throughout the trip and during layovers.
Area residents and merchants are reacting enthusiastically to the return of their train. Trips in August and September were at near capacity, and stores in Plains and Americus are reporting an increase in customers and revenue.
In addition to the regular Saturday excursions, the SAM Shortline is offering special trips guaranteed to provide safe, fun adventures. A dinner train for a limited number of guests will roll Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. from Americus. Trick-or-treat special runs on Oct. 30 and 31 will give kids the fun of Halloween without the danger. Costumed volunteers will hand out candy during the hourlong ride, and everyone is encouraged to dress up. Holiday specials are also planned on Dec. 18 and 19.
In addition to the regular vintage coaches, two historic railcars have been added to the train. The J. Pinkney Henderson is a 1951 lounge/bedroom car. The Dearing, built in 1925, has an outdoor platform to view the passing scenery as well as a lounge and formal dining room.
There is also a new ticketing and boarding location. The “Americus Local” will provide visitors with a shorter afternoon trip and is more convenient for west Georgia and Alabama residents. Tickets are available at the Americus Visitor Center at 101 W. Lamar St.
More information is available at www.samshortline.com and https://www.facebook.com/SAMShortline.
