(CNN) — SAG-AFTRA is looking to extend its contract protections to those who appear on reality shows, according to a statement provided to CNN from the union.

The group, which represents performers in Hollywood, said it “has engaged in discussions with” a law firm that has been retained by “Real Housewives” star Bethenny Frankel “around the subject of treatment of reality performers.”

