SAG Awards 2023: See the full list of nominees

The nominations for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards, which honor some of the year's best television and film performances by actors, were announced on Wednesday.
"Emily In Paris" star Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson from HBO's hit series "The White Lotus" revealed the nominees, which streamed on Instagram live. (HBO is owned by CNN's parent company.)
The SAG Awards ceremony will be held Sunday, February 26 and will broadcast live on Netflix's YouTube channel. Beginning in 2024, the show will stream globally on Netflix.
The full list of nominees follows below.
Television Awards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Steve Carell, "The Patient"
Taron Edgerton, "Blackbird"
Paul Walter Houser, "Blackbird"
Evan Peters, "Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Emily Blunt, "The English"
Jessica Chastain, "George & Tammy"
Julia Garner, "Inventing Anna"
Niecy Nash-Betts, "Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, "Better Call Saul"
Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"
Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"
Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"
Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"
Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
"Only Murders in the Building"
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
"Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power"
Motion Picture Awards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"
Adam Sandler, "The Hustle"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Viola Davis, "The Woman King"
Danielle Deadwyler, "Till"
Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Paul Dano, "The Fabelmans"
Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Eddie Redmayne, "The Good Nurse"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
Jamie-Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
"The Banshees of Inisherin"
"Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
"Avatar: The Way of Water"
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
