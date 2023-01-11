SAG Awards 2023: See the full list of nominees

The SAG Awards ceremony will be held Sunday, February 26. Jean Smart (left) is among this year's SAG Award nominees.

 Karen Ballard/HBO Max

The nominations for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards, which honor some of the year's best television and film performances by actors, were announced on Wednesday.

"Emily In Paris" star Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson from HBO's hit series "The White Lotus" revealed the nominees, which streamed on Instagram live. (HBO is owned by CNN's parent company.)

