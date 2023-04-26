After a three-year break, Charlie Brooker's satirical horror-laden anthology series "Black Mirror" are officially returning to haunt you on Netflix this June.

On Wednesday, the streamer released the first chill-bump inducing teaser trailer that shows a range of stories beginning to unfold, with a cast that includes Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera and Rory Culkin, among others.

