Salma Hayek stripped down after reaching 12 million followers

Salma Hayek had a pointed response to hitting a milestone on Instagram.
The actress/director posted a revealing photo of herself in celebration of having reached 12 million followers.
Hayek is seen laying, apparently nude, with acupuncture needles in her back.
The caption on the photo began "I'm very grateful to all of you for your love and support."
"Yaaaay!!! You have gotten me to the 12 million!!!," she wrote. "A needle for health and well-being representing each million of you."
It's not the first time Hayek has shown some skin to celebrate.
In September, she posted a photo of herself in a bikini to celebrate turning 53.