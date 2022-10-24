CORDELE — Second District Congressman Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., entered a statement in the Congressional Record last week honoring the SAM Shortline excursion train.

Bishop’s representative, Tammye Jones, presented the resolution to Southwest Georgia Railroad Authority Excursion Chair Lee Kinnamon during a special anniversary trip. In return, Kinnamon gave the congressman a copy of a book outlining the history of the train that was written specifically for the anniversary.

