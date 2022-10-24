From left, SWGA Railroad Excursion Authority Chair Lee Kinnamon, Tammye Jones, a representative of Congressman Sanford Bishop, SAM Shortline Train Manager Chris Lockwood, and Kim Fuller of the SW Ga Excursion Authority mark the 20th anniversary of the excursion train.
Tammye Jones, Congressman Sanford Bishop’s field representative, receives a history book from Southwest Georgia Railroad Excursion Authority Chair Lee Kinnamon.
CORDELE — Second District Congressman Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., entered a statement in the Congressional Record last week honoring the SAM Shortline excursion train.
Bishop’s representative, Tammye Jones, presented the resolution to Southwest Georgia Railroad Authority Excursion Chair Lee Kinnamon during a special anniversary trip. In return, Kinnamon gave the congressman a copy of a book outlining the history of the train that was written specifically for the anniversary.
Representatives for U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock — Brenda Williams — and U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff — Eboni Morris-Key — also rode the special.
The SAM train made its first public trip from Cordele through Leslie, Americus and Plains to Archery on Oct. 26, 2002. That run capped two years of planning and fulfilled the desire of former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn to maintain the prosperity of their hometown of Plains.
Since that inaugural run, the SAM has contributed millions of dollars in economic stimulus to the area. Despite social distancing in 2021, which reduced the passenger load, the train hosted 17,000 riders.
According to the Georgia tourism calculator, that translates to a total economic impact of more than $2.5 million.
In addition to the weekly trips to Plains, there have been numerous special trains this year, including the murder mystery dinner trains, wine and cheese tasting trains, Thomas the Tank Engine, and now the anniversary specials. In just the last year, the train has been painted, the interior of several cars renovated, and kitchen capabilities improved.
The authority, which operates the state-owned train, is recognizing the hard work of hundreds of local and state leaders, volunteers, and citizens with the week of special events
In addition to a Wednesday cake-cutting commemorating the actual birthday, a dinner gala is planned for Saturday. The event will raise funds to restore the historic Samuel H. Hawkins car. Halloween passengers will also ride that train to Plains for trunk-or-treat.