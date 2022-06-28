CORDELE — Beginning in July, the SAM excursion train will make a one-hour and forty-five-minute stop in Americus, as well as a one-and-a-half-hour stop in President Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains.
To accommodate the additional stop in Americus, boarding will begin earlier, at 9 a.m. at Georgia Veterans State Park, and the train will depart at 9:30 a.m. At 10:45 a.m, the train will arrive at the Jackson Street Depot in Americus and will depart at 12:30 p.m. At 1 p.m., the train will arrive in Plains and will depart at 2:30 p.m. After dropping passengers in Americus at 3 p.m., the SAM will return to Georgia Veterans State Park Depot at 4:15 p.m.
July kicks off with a bang on July 2 on the SAM with “Plains, Trains, and Fireworks.” Passengers will travel from Georgia Veterans State Park to Plains to enjoy a Southern-style 4th of July celebration. There will be activities for the kids, shopping, local food vendors and a fireworks show at dusk. The train departs from the park at 6 p.m. and returns at 11:30 p.m. Ticket prices begin at $39.99.
The following Saturday, July 9, intrigue rides the rails for the “Murder Mystery Dinner Train.” Passengers will board at the Jackson Street depot in Americus at 5:30 p.m. for a two-and-a-half-hour round trip ride to Plains. The ride and show price, including dinner, starts at $129.99 per person. Coach seats including the mystery but no meal are $35 per person.
The wine and cheese train returns on July 16. Three trips depart from Georgia Veterans State Park at 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. For $89.99, passengers will taste wines from Paulk Vineyards and sample cheese and meats from local businesses. Tickets for this train must be bought in advance.
The month wraps up with a Presidential Flyer run from Georgia Veterans State Park with stops in Americus and Plains. Boarding begins at 9 a.m., and the train returns at 4:15 p.m.
