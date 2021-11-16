CORDELE — The SAM Shortline excursion train, in partnership with Paulk Vineyards of Wray, is focusing on local southwest Georgia products in a “farm to table” wine tasting train. The November special features wine from Wray, cheese from Thomasville, and sausage from Cordele.
There will be two trips departing from Georgia Veterans State Park Friday evening. The first will leave at 5:30 p.m. and take an hour and a half cruise through the countryside. The second train departs at 7:30 p.m. Passengers on both will be treated to tastings of four different wines from the Paulk Vineyards and a cheese and sausage board.
The Paulk family has established a legacy in the muscadine industry, growing from the first vine, planted in 1970, to more than 600 acres of muscadines and scuppernongs. The wines tell a story of the six-generation family farm, memories made at the family’s A-frame cabin, and their loved ones whose dedication and faith have formed the Paulk Vineyards legacy. Family members will be on board to explain the wines and the stories behind them.
The cheeses come from Sweetgrass Dairy in Thomas County. On the farm, barn-free cows graze on fresh grass to produce uniquely creamy milk that is then made into cheese.
The summer sausage is a product of Stripling’s. It is a family-owned-and -operated business in Cordele, and other Georgia cities, that has been providing a genuine taste of the South for more than 50 years.
The wine train will consist of four vintage lounge cars. The excursion package, including the unique ride, wine tasting, cheese/sausage tray and souvenir wine glass is $89.99 per person. Only adults 21 and over will be admitted to this event.
