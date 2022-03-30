...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/
THIS MORNING TO 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Gusty southerly winds around 20 to 30 mph with gusts near
40 mph.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, most of
southwest Georgia, and portions of the Florida Big Bend.
* WHEN...Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
&&
The SAM Shortline excursion train is bringing back its popular wine and cheese tasting train.
CORDELE -- The SAM Shortline excursion train, in partnership with Paulk Vineyards of Wray, is bringing back its popular wine and cheese tasting train. Once again, the excursion will focus on southwest Georgia products in a “farm-to-table” tasting. The April special features wine from Wray, cheese from Thomasville, and sausage from Cordele.
There will be three trips departing from Georgia Veterans State Park on Saturday. The first will leave at 2:30 p.m. and take an hour and a half cruise through the countryside. The second train departs at 5 p.m., and the last train leaves at 7:30. Passengers will be treated to tastings of four different wines from the Paulk Vineyards and a cheese and sausage charcuterie board featuring cheeses from Sweet Grass Dairy and Sausage from Striplings.
The Paulk family has established a legacy in the muscadine industry, growing from the first vine, planted in 1970, to more than 600 acres of muscadines and scuppernongs. The wines tell a story of the six-generation family farm, memories made at the family’s A-frame cabin, and their loved ones whose dedication and faith have formed the Paulk Vineyards legacy. Family members will be on board to explain the wines and the stories behind them.
The cheeses from Sweetgrass Dairy in Thomas County come from barn-free cows that graze on fresh grass to produce uniquely creamy milk, which is then made into cheese.
The sausage is a product of Striplings. It is a family-owned and -operated business in Cordele and other Georgia cities that has been providing a genuine taste of the South for more than 50 years.
The wine train will consist of four vintage lounge cars. The excursion package, including the unique ride, wine tasting, cheese/sausage tray, and souvenir wine glass, is $89.99 per person. Only adults 21 and over will be admitted to this event.
Additional wine tasting trains are scheduled for July 16 and Oct. 15.
