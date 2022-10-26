Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart

Sam Smith, right, and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, "Unholy."

 Christopher Polk/Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Billboard confirmed the duo's achievement on Twitter, writing: "@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender artists, respectively, to earn a No. 1 song on the #Hot100, thanks to 'Unholy.'"

