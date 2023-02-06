Samara Joy: What to know about the Grammy best new artist winner

Samara Joy poses wither her trophies at the Grammys on Feb. 5.

 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

It was a big enough surprise that a jazz singer won best new artist at Sunday's Grammy Awards, but that it was Samara Joy was a delight for many.

The 23-year-old artist from the Bronx also won best jazz vocal album for her project, "Linger Awhile."

