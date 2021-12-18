RQ santa.png

Santa will get in a little relaxation before his big night next week by taking a relaxing dive in the Flint RiverQuarium's blue hole Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

ALBANY -- The Flint RiverQuarium in Albany just got word from the North Pole that it will have a special guest joining visitors for dive shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

It seems that Santa needs a break from all that toy-making before he takes his big flight next week, so he'll be among those diving in the blue hole at the aquarium this weekend.

Don't miss a chance to wave to Santa in the blue hole -- it might even earn some extra "nice" points as he prepares for his big night next Friday.

Viewing the special diving event is included with the cost of admission for guests and is free for members.

