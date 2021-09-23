Sarah Jessica Parker isn't ready to address Willie Garson's death By Lisa Respers France, CNN Sep 23, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sarah Jessica Parker acknowledged "Sex and the City" costar Chris Noth's tribute to Willie Garson, but she's not there yet.Garson, who played Parker's character's gay best friend Stanford Blatch in the "Sex and the City" series, died this week. He was 57.On his Instagram account, Noth, who played Mr. Big on the show, posted a photo of Parker and Garson in character with a caption reading "Willie," along with a heart and a broken heart emoji. Parker responded."Thank you dearest Chris," she wrote. "I'm not ready yet. Xxx." Other cast members also remembered Garson including Kim Cattrall who tweeted "Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo."Kristin Davis paid tribute to Garson's "fearless commitment to single fatherhood" and wrote about their friendship."Willie is beloved by our entire community," Davis wrote. "He was smarter and funnier than you ever would have imagined. We are bereft without him.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Celebrities Sarah Jessica Parker Willie Garson Chris Noth Internet Show Telecommunications Broadcasting Events Kristin Davis Tribute Kim Cattrall Photo More Entertainment Albany Herald Entertainment 'Tiger King 2' is coming to Netflix By Marianne Garvey, CNNUpdated 1 hr ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment featured Legendary Hawaii entertainer Al Harrington dies at 85 By Rick Quan & KITV Web StaffUpdated 1 hr ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment Matthew McConaughey 'measuring' Texas gubernatorial run By Marianne Garvey, CNN 3 hrs ago 0 +2 Albany Herald Entertainment Melvin Van Peebles, trailblazing director and Black cinema champion, has died By Megan Thomas, CNNUpdated 14 hrs ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Obituaries Chuck Parker Miller Sep 21, 2021 Chuck Parker Miller, 64, of Iron City, GA, passed away Tuesday… Elizabeth "Betty" C. Ellis Sep 16, 2021 In the early morning hours of Friday, September 17, 2021, Bett… » More Obituaries >> More Events Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Travel Georgia +73 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia Take a photo tour with the Albany Herald of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of a series exploring the beauty of Southwest Georgia. Click for more. +71 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter, County Georgia Take a photo tour with the Albany Herald staff of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more. +70 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Terrell County, Georgia with the Albany Herald Take a photo tour of Sasser and Dawson in Terrell County, Georgia with the staff of the Albany Herald. Click for more. +62 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Worth County, Georgia with the Albany Herald Take a photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County, Georgia with the Albany Herald staff. Click for more. The latest Albany Herald Podcast Latest News UGA alumnus Eugene Patterson: Journalism icon, war hero, champion for civil rights Moab, Utah, will investigate police response to Gabby Petito and her fiancé's domestic dispute RECIPE: Mom's Dreamy Chocolate Cake An incident Thursday morning at Ft. Meade was a training exercise » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Condo Investment Property For Sale: 1501 11th Ave. 1411 S. Madison Investment Property For Sale: 1501 11th Ave. 1411 S. Madi… Garage YARD SALE – YARD SALE – Sat 8am-12pm. Furniture, Electronics, many it… Garage Yard Sale Sept 25th, 8AM- 1PM rain or shine Yard Sale Sept 25th, 8AM- 1PM rain or shine, 112 Ivy Ln, … » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections Articles5 reasons why FDA advisers did not recommend Covid-19 booster shots for everyoneGeorgia Attorney General Chris Carr joins 23 state AGs, threatening legal action over Biden COVID mandatesBetty Carol RaineyProposed Nottingham Way car wash draws questions from Albany commissioners'Funeral home' ad spreads message for the unvaccinatedFBI spends hours searching family home of Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie as he remains missingHuman remains found in Wyoming are 'consistent' with description of Gabby Petito, FBI saysAlbany has highest concentrated poverty rate in GeorgiaOcilla's Tyler Harper has the agriculture bona fidesBraylen Leon Jackson Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Monroe vs. Northeast Macon FootballPHOTOS: Albany State University vs Valdosta State footballPHOTOS: Westover football team defeats Early CountyPHOTOS: Albany State University vs Savannah State VolleyballPHOTOS: Lee County vs. Lowndes FootballMost popular baby names in the last 100 yearsPHOTOS: The five players who integrated the University of Georgia's football team in 1971Country music history from the year you were bornFood history from the year you were bornPHOTOS: Albany State University soccer vs. Valdosta State University Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation Millie said: I have four words for the the goatee (yech!) and smelly,gross, full beard wearing men to lazy to shave: Schick, Remington ( razors, not firear… View more greybeige said: I can't believe I did not write this column. But it's from the Writing Collective that's also known as "Carlton Fletcher". Like a Box of Choco… View more Miss Daisy said: I attended Albany High and a year older than Larry. As I recall, a fine good natured fellow and a heck of a football player. As far as black p… View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.