It's hard to imagine anybody else who could fill the shoes of the sharp-tongued Siobhan "Shiv" Roy in HBO's award-winning drama "Succession" other than actor Sarah Snook.

"I read the pilot and went, 'I want to watch this, but I don't know if I want to be in it,'" Snook told the LA Times in an interview published Saturday. (HBO and CNN share parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.)

