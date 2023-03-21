A mix of clouds and sun. High 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: March 21, 2023 @ 1:56 pm
Sarah Snook revealed some big news at the "Succession" premiere Monday night in New York.
Snook told reporters that she is 32-weeks pregnant, expecting her first child with husband, Dave Lawson.
"I feel great," Snook told Entertainment Tonight.
When speaking to CNN, Brian Cox, who plays the villainous patriarch on the show and the father of Snook's character, Shiv, said that he, too, was just learning that Snook is pregnant.
The entire cast was there to celebrate the final season of the show, including Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith Cameron and Alexander Skarsgård.
The creator of the show, Jesse Armstrong, said at the premiere that while he's "sad" the series is coming to an end, he's looking forward to some time off and didn't rule out a "Succession" spinoff.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
NEW EXECUTIVE HOMES Lee County - 2500 sqft. $2,585/mo. Ca…
NEW HOMES in Lee County 1800 – 2000 sqft. $1,885 - $2,085…
1806-B Lincoln Ave., 2BR/1BA, $550/mo. $550 dep. Call 229…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the daily Albany Herald e-edition delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get contests, advertising specials, special deals and more sent to your email address.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Keep up with local events in southwest Georgia.
Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox.
Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the most popular posts on AlbanyHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in the Albany, Georgia area.
Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.