-- In 1861, delegates from seven states adopted the Constitution of the Confederate States of America.
-- In 1888, the "Great Blizzard of '88" struck the Northeastern United States, killing more than 400 people.
-- In 2004, 191 people were killed when terrorist bombs exploded on rush-hour commuter trains in Madrid.
-- In 2011, a magnitude 9.03 undersea earthquake triggered a tsunami that struck Japan, killing nearly 16,000 people and causing meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.
-- In 2020, the World Health Organization officially announced the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Lawrence Welk (1903-1992), bandleader; Ralph Abernathy (1926-1990), civil rights leader; Rupert Murdoch (1931- ), business leader; Sam Donaldson (1934- ), TV journalist; Antonin Scalia (1936-2016), U.S. Supreme Court justice; Douglas Adams (1952-2001), author; Peter Berg (1964- ), actor/filmmaker; Terrence Howard (1969- ), actor; Johnny Knoxville (1971- ), actor; Thora Birch (1982- ), actress; Anton Yelchin (1989-2016), actor; Anthony Davis (1993- ), basketball player.
TODAY'S FACT: According to Forbes, News Corp. CEO Rupert Murdoch's net worth was $18 billion as of late February 2023.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1979, Randy Holt of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings was penalized nine times for a record total of 67 minutes.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "A common mistake that people make when trying to design something completely foolproof is to underestimate the ingenuity of complete fools." -- Douglas Adams, "Mostly Harmless"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 44 -- countries that received the $50 billion in funds and military goods made available under the Lend-Lease Act, signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt on this day in 1941.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (March 7) and last quarter moon (March 14).
