Today is the 84th day of 2023 and the sixth day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY:
-- In 1634, the first English colonists arrived at St. Clement's Island in Maryland to establish the settlement of St. Mary's.
-- In 1807, the British Parliament passed the Slave Trade Act, abolishing the slave trade in the British Empire.
-- In 1965, a 50-mile civil rights march led by Martin Luther King Jr., which began four days earlier in Selma, Ala., ended in Montgomery.
-- In 1994, the United States withdrew its last troops from Somalia.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Bela Bartok (1881-1945), composer; Howard Cosell (1918-1995), journalist/sportscaster; Flannery O'Connor (1925-1964), author; Jim Lovell (1928- ), astronaut; Gloria Steinem (1934- ), writer/activist; Aretha Franklin (1942-2018), singer-songwriter; Elton John (1947- ), singer-songwriter/musician; Sarah Jessica Parker (1965- ), actress; Sheryl Swoopes (1971- ), basketball player; Wladimir Klitschko (1976- ), boxer; Danica Patrick (1982- ), race car driver; Ryan Lewis (1988- ), rapper/producer.
TODAY'S FACT: Percy Bysshe Shelley was expelled from the University of Oxford on this day in 1811 for publishing a pamphlet in favor of atheism.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1958, Sugar Ray Robinson defeated Carmen Basilio in a rematch, regaining the middleweight title and becoming the first boxer to win a title five times.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Art never responds to the wish to make it democratic; it is not for everybody; it is only for those who are willing to undergo the effort needed to understand it." -- Flannery O'Connor, "Mystery and Manners"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 40 -- height (in feet) of the stone cross erected on St. Clement's Island in 1934 in celebration of Maryland's 300th anniversary.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (March 21) and first quarter moon (March 28).
