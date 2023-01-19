Today is the 21st day of 2023 and the 32nd day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY:
-- In 1793, King Louis XVI of France was executed by guillotine in Paris.
-- In 1861, Jefferson Davis resigned from the U.S. Senate to lead the Confederacy during the Civil War.
-- In 1977, President Jimmy Carter pardoned nearly all Vietnam War draft evaders.
-- In 2003, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that for the first time, the largest minority group in the United States was Hispanics (who may be of any race).
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Ethan Allen (1738-1789), writer/military leader; Christian Dior (1905-1957), fashion designer; Telly Savalas (1922-1994), actor; Wolfman Jack (1938-1995), disc jockey; Jack Nicklaus (1940- ), golfer; Placido Domingo (1941- ), opera singer; Paul Allen (1953-2018), co-founder of Microsoft; Geena Davis (1956- ), actress; Hakeem Olajuwon (1963- ), basketball player; Jam Master Jay (1965-2002), rapper; Ken Leung (1970- ), actor; Cat Power (1972- ), singer-songwriter; Luke Grimes (1984- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: The guillotine was used for executions in France as recently as 1977. The death penalty was abolished there in 1981.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1979, the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 35-31 in Super Bowl XIII to become the first NFL team to win three Super Bowls.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "In my experience, each failure contains the seeds of your next success -- if you are willing to learn from it." -- Paul Allen, "Idea Man"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 9 -- price in shillings (approximately $77 in modern American currency) of William Hill Brown's "The Power of Sympathy: or, The Triumph of Nature," published in Boston on this day in 1789. The work is widely considered to be the first American novel.
TODAY'S MOON: New moon (Jan. 21).
