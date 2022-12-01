Today is the 337th day of 2022 and the 73rd day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY:
TODAY'S HISTORY:
-- In 1818, Illinois was admitted as the 21st U.S. state.
-- In 1967, a team headed by cardiac surgeon Christiaan Barnard carried out the world's first human-to-human heart transplant in Cape Town, South Africa.
-- In 1984, a leak at a Union Carbide chemical plant in Bhopal, India, killed more than 3,000 people within hours.
-- In 1999, NASA lost contact with the Mars Polar Lander as it entered the planet's atmosphere.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Joseph Conrad (1857-1924), author; Andy Williams (1927-2012), singer; Ozzy Osbourne (1948- ), musician; Daryl Hannah (1960- ), actress; Julianne Moore (1960- ), actress; Andrew Stanton (1965- ), writer/director/animator; Katarina Witt (1965- ), figure skater; Brendan Fraser (1968- ), actor; Sean Parker (1979- ), entrepreneur; Andy Grammer (1983- ), singer-songwriter; Amanda Seyfried (1985- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: The successful 2007-2008 Mars mission was given the name "Phoenix" because it "rose from the ashes" of two unsuccessful earlier missions to Mars: the lost 1999 Mars Polar Lander and the canceled 2001 Mars Surveyor Lander.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1950, the Cleveland Browns defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 13-7. It remains the last professional football game in which the winning team did not complete a single pass.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Facing it, always facing it, that's the way to get through. Face it." -- Joseph Conrad
TODAY'S NUMBER: 102.49 million -- first-generation Sony PlayStation units sold worldwide between 1994 and 2007. The 32-bit game console debuted in Japan on this day in 1994.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Nov. 30) and full moon (Dec. 7).
