Today is the 14th day of 2023 and the 25th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY:
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida, and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...From 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ this morning to 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Today is the 14th day of 2023 and the 25th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY:
-- In 1784, the United States ratified the Treaty of Paris that ended the Revolutionary War.
-- In 1943, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Charles de Gaulle met in Casablanca, Morocco.
-- In 1952, the morning news program "Today" debuted on NBC.
-- In 1954, New York Yankees center fielder Joe DiMaggio and actress Marilyn Monroe were married in San Francisco.
-- In 2010, Yemen declared open war on al-Qaida.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Benedict Arnold (1741-1801), American soldier/traitor; Albert Schweitzer (1875-1965), theologian/physician; Hal Roach (1892-1992), film and TV producer; John Dos Passos (1896-1970), author; Andy Rooney (1919-2011), writer/TV commentator; Faye Dunaway (1941- ), actress; Shannon Lucid (1943- ), astronaut; Lawrence Kasdan (1949- ), filmmaker; Steven Soderbergh (1963- ), filmmaker; Shepard Smith (1964- ), TV journalist; LL Cool J (1968- ), rapper/actor; Jason Bateman (1969- ), actor; Dave Grohl (1969- ), singer-songwriter; Grant Gustin (1990- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Franklin D. Roosevelt's 1943 meeting in Casablanca marked the first time a U.S. president traveled by airplane while in office and the first time a president left the country's soil during wartime.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1973, the undefeated Miami Dolphins completed the only perfect season in NFL history, defeating the Washington Redskins 14-7 in Super Bowl VII.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "A novel is a commodity that fulfills a certain need; people need to buy daydreams like they need to buy ice cream or aspirin or gin. They even need to buy a pinch of intellectual catnip now and then to liven up their thoughts ..." -- John Dos Passos
TODAY'S NUMBER: 36.7 million -- estimated population of Morocco in 2022.
TODAY'S MOON: Last quarter moon (Jan. 14).
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Enter the December Free Gas Giveaway from Homerun Foods for a chance to win.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
HOME FOR SALE in Albany: 3BR/2BA + bonus room, laundry ro…
SEASONED & GREEN OAK FIREWOOD. Truck Load delivered $…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.