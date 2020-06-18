Today is the 172nd day of 2020 and the first day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY:
-- In 1863, West Virginia was admitted as the 35th U.S. state.
-- In 1893, Lizzie Borden was acquitted of the murders of her father and stepmother.
-- In 1900, the Boxer Rebellion began in China, as the Imperial Chinese Army began a 55-day siege of the Legation Quarter in Beijing.
-- In 1963, the Soviet Union and the United States established the Moscow-Washington hotline.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Lillian Hellman (1905-1984), playwright; Errol Flynn (1909-1959), actor; Chet Atkins (1924-2001), singer-songwriter; Audie Murphy (1924-1971), war hero/actor; Martin Landau (1928-2017), actor; Brian Wilson (1942- ), musician/singer-songwriter; Anne Murray (1945- ), singer; Bob Vila (1946- ), handyman/TV personality; Lionel Richie (1949- ), singer-songwriter; John Goodman (1952- ), actor; Nicole Kidman (1967- ), actress; Robert Rodriguez (1968- ), filmmaker; Christopher Mintz-Plasse (1989- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Western Argentina is home to Aconcagua Mountain, the highest peak in the Western Hemisphere, with an altitude of 22,834 feet.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1967, boxer Muhammad Ali was convicted of violating Selective Service laws by refusing to be inducted. The Supreme Court overturned Ali's conviction in 1971.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I think the whole world is dying to hear someone say, 'I love you.' I think that if I can leave the legacy of love and passion in the world, then I think I've done my job in a world that's getting colder and colder by the day." -- Lionel Richie
TODAY'S NUMBER: 2 -- Grammy Award wins for the Beach Boys. The group, which formed in 1961 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, won the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001 and the Best Historical Album award in 2013 for its "The Smile Sessions" boxed set.
TODAY'S MOON: New moon (June 20).
