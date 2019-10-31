Today is the 306th day of 2019 and the 41st day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY:
-- In 1889, North Dakota and South Dakota were admitted as the 39th and 40th U.S. states.
-- In 1947, aircraft designer Howard Hughes piloted his "Spruce Goose," the largest flying boat ever built, on its maiden (and only) flight.
-- In 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed legislation making the third Monday of January a federal holiday marking the birth of Martin Luther King Jr.
-- In 2000, the first permanent crew arrived at the International Space Station.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Marie Antoinette (1755-1793), queen of France; James K. Polk (1795-1849), 11th U.S. president; Warren G. Harding (1865-1923), 29th U.S. president; Burt Lancaster (1913-1994), actor; Steve Ditko (1927- ), comic-book artist/writer; Pat Buchanan (1938- ), political commentator; Michael Buffer (1944- ), boxing announcer; k.d. lang (1961- ), singer-songwriter; David Schwimmer (1966- ), actor; Nelly (1974- ), rapper.
TODAY'S FACT: Jimmy Carter, elected president on this day in 1976, was the first U.S. president from the Deep South since before the Civil War.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1991, down 49-14 in the third quarter against Weber State, the Nevada Wolf Pack football team scored 41 points, winning 55-49 and setting the then-record for the biggest comeback in NCAA history.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "No president who performs his duties faithfully and conscientiously can have any leisure." -- James Polk
TODAY'S NUMBER: 14 -- age at which Archduchess Maria Antonia of Austria married future French King Louis XVI and became Marie Antoinette, Dauphine of France.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Oct. 27) and first-quarter moon (Nov. 4).