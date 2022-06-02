ANDREWS MCMEEL ALMANAC

Today is the 155th day of 2022 and the 77th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY:

-- In 1912, Massachusetts became the first U.S. state to pass a minimum wage law.

-- In 1917, the first Pulitzer Prizes were awarded.

-- In 1942, the Battle of Midway began as the Japanese navy launched a raid on Midway Island.

-- In 1989, Chinese government troops and tanks crushed a massive demonstration of pro-democracy protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

-- In 1998, Terry Nichols was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Merrill (1917-2004), opera singer; Dennis Weaver (1924-2006), actor; Ruth Westheimer (1928- ), therapist/media personality; Bruce Dern (1936- ), actor; Mortimer Zuckerman (1937- ), publisher/real estate executive; Michelle Phillips (1944- ), singer-songwriter; Keith David (1956- ), actor; John Hockenberry (1956- ), journalist/author; Noah Wyle (1971- ), actor; Rob Huebel (1972- ), actor/comedian; Russell Brand (1975- ), comedian/actor; Angelina Jolie (1975- ), actress; T.J. Miller (1981- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: The AFL-CIO estimates that union members earn 27% higher wages than their nonunion counterparts.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1927, the United States won golf's first-ever Ryder Cup at the Worcester Country Club in Massachusetts.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Before you build a better mousetrap, it helps to know if there are any mice out there." -- Mortimer Zuckerman

TODAY'S NUMBER: 21 -- Pulitzer Prizes normally awarded each year. Online-only news organizations were eligible for 14 journalism prizes for the first time in 2009.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (May 30) and first quarter moon (June 7).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.