TODAY'S HISTORY:
-- In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address at the military cemetery dedication ceremony in Pennsylvania.
-- In 1977, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat became the first Arab leader to officially visit Israel, where he met with Prime Minister Menachem Begin.
-- In 1985, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev held their first summit meeting, in Geneva, Switzerland.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: James A. Garfield (1831-1881), 20th U.S. president; Indira Gandhi (1917-1984), Indian prime minister; Roy Campanella (1921-1993), baseball player; Larry King (1933-2021), TV personality; Ted Turner (1938- ), media magnate; Calvin Klein (1942- ), fashion designer; Ann Curry (1956- ), TV journalist; Allison Janney (1959- ), actress; Meg Ryan (1961- ), actress; Jodie Foster (1962- ), actress; Adam Driver (1983- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: The number of sets of quintuplets, sextuplets and septuplets born in the United States increased from 13 in 1990 to 80 in 2009 with increased use of fertility drugs.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2001, Barry Bonds of the San Francisco Giants became the first major league baseball player to win four Most Valuable Player awards. He won again in each of the following three years, finishing his career with a record seven MVP awards.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Have a bias toward action -- let's see something happen now. You can break that big plan into small steps and take the first step right away." -- Indira Gandhi
TODAY'S NUMBER: 13,609 -- words in the speech of Edward Everett, the keynote speaker of the Gettysburg dedication ceremony. Lincoln's famous Gettysburg Address was fewer than 300 words.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Nov. 16) and new moon (Nov. 23).
