TODAY'S HISTORY:
TODAY'S HISTORY:
-- In 1904, Britain and France signed the Entente Cordiale, a series of agreements that formalized peace between the two countries.
-- In 1935, Congress approved the Emergency Relief Appropriation Act, establishing the Works Progress Administration.
-- In 2005, more than 4 million mourners gathered in Rome for the funeral of Pope John Paul II.
-- In 2010, President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev signed the New START nuclear arms control treaty.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Harvey Cushing (1869-1939), surgeon; Mary Pickford (1892-1979), actress; Sonja Henie (1912-1969), ice skater; Betty Ford (1918-2011), first lady; Shecky Greene (1926- ), comedian; Kofi Annan (1938-2018), diplomat; Gary Carter (1954-2012), baseball player/sportscaster; Robin Wright (1966- ), actress; Patricia Arquette (1968- ), actress; Katee Sackhoff (1980- ), actress; Felix Hernandez (1986- ), baseball player.
TODAY'S FACT: Dutch physicist Heike Kamerlingh Onnes discovered superconductivity during experiments with mercury wire immersed in liquid helium on this day in 1911.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1975, Frank Robinson of the Cleveland Indians made his debut as Major League Baseball's first African American manager. Robinson also continued to play for the team, hitting a home run in his first at-bat of the day.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Education is, quite simply, peace-building by another name. It is the most effective form of defense spending there is." -- Kofi Annan
TODAY'S NUMBER: 755 -- career home runs for Hank Aaron, second only to Barry Bonds' all-time record of 762. Aaron hit his 715th career home run on this day in 1974, breaking the record previously held by Babe Ruth.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (April 5) and last quarter moon (April 13).
