Today is the 282nd day of 2021 and the 18th day of autumn.
TODAY’S HISTORY:
— In 1635, Roger Williams, the eventual founder of Rhode Island, was banished from Massachusetts Bay Colony as a religious dissident.
— In 1888, the Washington Monument opened to the general public.
— In 1967, guerrilla leader Ernesto “Che” Guevara was executed for attempting to lead revolutionaries in Bolivia.
— In 1986, the musical “The Phantom of the Opera” opened in London’s West End.
— In 2006, North Korea claimed it had performed its first nuclear test.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Alastair Sim (1900-1976), actor; John Lennon (1940-1980), singer-songwriter; Jackson Browne (1948-), singer-songwriter; Sharon Osbourne (1952-), media personality; Tony Shalhoub (1953-), actor; Scott Bakula (1954-), actor; Mike Singletary (1958-), football player; Guillermo del Toro (1964-), director; Steve McQueen (1969-), filmmaker; Annika Sorenstam (1970-), golfer; Brandon Routh (1979-), actor; Bella Hadid (1996-), model.
TODAY’S FACT: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera” is the longest-running show in the history of Broadway, with 13,370 performances as of March 12, 2020, when production was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Performances will resume on Oct. 22, 2021.)
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1915, Woodrow Wilson became the first sitting president to attend a World Series game.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “You only find yourself when you disobey. Disobedience is the beginning of responsibility, I think.” — Guillermo del Toro
TODAY’S NUMBER: 36,491 — marble bricks used to build the Washington Monument.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (Oct. 6) and first quarter moon (Oct. 12).
