TODAY’S HISTORY:
TODAY’S HISTORY:
— In 1789, the first session of the U.S. Congress was held in New York City as the new Constitution took effect.
— In 1791, Vermont was admitted as the 14th U.S. state.
— In 1913, the U.S. Department of Labor was formed.
— In 1933, Franklin D. Roosevelt outlined his “New Deal” during his inauguration as the 32nd U.S. president.
— In 1957, the S&P 500 was introduced, replacing the S&P 90.
— In 1974, the first issue of People magazine was published, featuring “The Great Gatsby” star Mia Farrow on the cover.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741), composer; Casimir Pulaski (1745-1779), military leader; Knute Rockne (1888-1931), football coach; John Garfield (1913-1952), actor; James Ellroy (1948-), author; Catherine O’Hara (1954-), actress; Mykelti Williamson (1957-), actor; Patricia Heaton (1958-), actress; Ray Mancini (1961-), boxer; Dav Pilkey (1966-), author/illustrator; Landon Donovan (1982-), soccer player; Draymond Green (1990-), basketball player.
TODAY’S FACT: Between 1945 and 1990, the United States produced more than 70,000 nuclear weapons. About 3,750 nuclear warheads remain in the U.S. stockpile, with about 2,300 others retired and awaiting dismantlement.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1995, heavyweight champion George Foreman refused to fight No. 1 contender Tony Tucker and was stripped of his title by the World Boxing Association.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I learn things late — and only the hard way.” — James Ellroy, “The Hilliker Curse”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 104,091 — immediately eligible American candidates awaiting organ transplants as of mid-February 2023.
