Today is the 42nd day of 2023 and the 53rd day of winter.
TODAY’S HISTORY:
— In 1945, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin concluded their conference in Yalta, on the Crimean Peninsula.
— In 1990, anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela was released from prison in South Africa after 27 years.
— In 2011, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak ceded power in response to mass protests in Cairo’s Tahrir Square, bringing nearly 30 years of rule to a close.
— In 2013, the Vatican announced Pope Benedict XVI’s intention to step down as leader of the Catholic Church.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Thomas Edison (1847-1931), inventor; Max Baer (1909-1959), boxer; Eva Gabor (1919-1995), actress; Leslie Nielsen (1926-2010), actor; Mary Quant (1934-), fashion designer; Burt Reynolds (1936-2018), actor; Sheryl Crow (1962-), singer-songwriter; Jennifer Aniston (1969-), actress; Damian Lewis (1971-), actor; Kelly Rowland (1981-), singer; Natalie Dormer (1982-), actress; Khalid (1998-), singer-songwriter.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1970, Japan successfully launched its first satellite, becoming the world’s fourth space power after the Soviet Union in 1957, the United States in 1958 and France in 1965.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1990, Buster Douglas knocked out undisputed heavyweight champion and 42-1 betting favorite Mike Tyson in the 10th round of their match in Tokyo, completing one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I saw no reason why childhood shouldn’t last forever. So I created clothes that worked and moved and allowed people to run, to jump, to leap, to retain their precious freedom.” — Mary Quant
TODAY’S NUMBER: 21 — age at which Thomas Edison applied for his first patent, for an “Electric Vote Recorder.”
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (Feb. 5) and last quarter moon (Feb. 13).
