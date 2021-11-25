Today is the 331st day of 2021 and the 67th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY:
-- In 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, setting aside his estate to establish the Nobel Prize.
-- In 1942, the French navy sank its fleet at Toulon to prevent its use by the Nazis.
-- In 1973, the U.S. Senate approved the nomination of House Minority Leader Gerald Ford, a Michigan Republican, as vice president, following the resignation of Spiro Agnew.
-- In 2005, French surgeons completed the first known partial face transplant, grafting a new nose, lips and chin.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Anders Celsius (1701-1744), scientist/inventor; Robert Livingston (1746-1813), diplomat; Charles A. Beard (1874-1948), historian; James Agee (1909-1955), author/critic; Bruce Lee (1940-1973), actor/martial artist; Jimi Hendrix (1942-1970), singer-songwriter; Kathryn Bigelow (1951- ), film director; Bill Nye (1955- ), educator/TV personality; Caroline Kennedy (1957- ), diplomat/writer; Sharlto Copley (1973- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Pierre and Marie Curie are the only husband and wife to have received the Nobel Prize in Physics, sharing the award in 1903.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1985, Vince Coleman became the fourth person ever to be unanimously named National League Rookie of the Year. He had stolen 110 bases for the St. Louis Cardinals.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Isn't every human being both a scientist and an artist; and in writing of human experience, isn't there a good deal to be said for recognizing that fact and for using both methods?" -- James Agee, "Let Us Now Praise Famous Men"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 59 -- Nobel Prizes that have been awarded to women since 1901.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.