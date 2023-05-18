Today is the 140th day of 2023 and the 62nd day of spring.
TODAY’S HISTORY:
— In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Homestead Act, which provided western settlers free land for farms.
— In 1873, Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis received the U.S. patent for blue jeans.
— In 1902, Cuba declared independence from the United States.
— In 1969, the Battle of Hamburger Hill ended in South Vietnam.
— In 2006, Nouri al-Maliki took office as prime minister of Iraq.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Honore de Balzac (1799-1850), author; John Stuart Mill (1806-1873), philosopher; William Fargo (1818-1881), Wells Fargo co-founder; Jimmy Stewart (1908-1997), actor; Joe Cocker (1944-2014), singer-songwriter; Cher (1946-), singer-songwriter/actress; Ted Allen (1965-), TV personality; Timothy Olyphant (1968-), actor; Tony Stewart (1971-), race car driver; Busta Rhymes (1972-), rapper; Matt Czuchry (1977-), actor; Rachel Platten (1981-), singer-songwriter.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1916, the Saturday Evening Post published its first issue featuring a Norman Rockwell painting (“Boy With Baby Carriage”) on the cover.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1989, Sunday Silence beat Easy Goer by a nose in the 114th Preakness Stakes, the horse race’s closest margin.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Every man who says frankly and fully what he thinks is so far doing a public service. We should be grateful to him for attacking most unsparingly our most cherished opinions.” — John Stuart Mill, “On Liberty”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 270 million — acres of U.S. land given away through the Homestead Act
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (May 19) and first quarter moon (May 27)