Today is the 270th day of 2020 and the fifth day of autumn.
TODAY’S HISTORY:
— In 1789, Thomas Jefferson was named the first U.S. secretary of state, and John Jay was named the first chief justice of the United States.
— In 1960, Vice President Richard Nixon and Democratic Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts met in the first televised presidential debate.
— In 1983, Soviet military officer Stanislav Petrov correctly dismissed an early warning system report of an American nuclear missile launch as a computer error.
— In 1990, the Motion Picture Association of America introduced the NC-17 rating, replacing the stigmatized X rating for films intended for viewers aged 17 and older.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Johnny Appleseed (1774-1845), environmentalist; Ivan Pavlov (1849-1936), physiologist; Winsor McCay (1867-1934), animator/cartoonist; T.S. Eliot (1888-1965), writer; George Gershwin (1898-1937), composer; Jack LaLanne (1914-2011), fitness expert; Marty Robbins (1925-1982), singer-songwriter; Olivia Newton-John (1948-), actress/singer; Linda Hamilton (1956-), actress; Jim Caviezel (1968-), actor; Serena Williams (1981-), tennis player.
TODAY’S FACT: “Abbey Road,” the last album for which all four members of The Beatles participated in the recording sessions, was released on this day in 1969.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1983, the Royal Perth Yacht Club’s Australia II won the America’s Cup, becoming the first non-American winner in the cup’s 132-year history.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I am lucky that whatever fear I have inside me, my desire to win is always stronger.” — Serena Williams
TODAY’S NUMBER: 732 — performances of “West Side Story” during its original Broadway run, which opened on this day in 1957 and closed on June 27, 1959.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Sept. 23) and full moon (Oct. 1).
