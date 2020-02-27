Today is the 60th day of 2020 and the 71st day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY:
-- In 1704, French and Native American forces attacked the English settlement at Deerfield, Mass.
-- In 1940, Hattie McDaniel became the first African American to win an Academy Award for her performance as Mammy in "Gone With the Wind."
-- In 1944, U.S. troops under Gen. Douglas MacArthur invaded the Admiralty Islands.
-- In 1960, an earthquake killed 12,000 in Agadir, Morocco.
-- In 2008, the U.K.'s Ministry of Defense announced that Prince Harry's deployment with the British Army in Afghanistan would end immediately.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Gioachino Rossini (1792-1868), composer; Herman Hollerith (1860-1929), engineer; Jimmy Dorsey (1904-1957), composer/bandleader; Balthus (1908-2001), artist; Dinah Shore (1916-1994), singer/TV personality; Al Rosen (1924-2015), baseball player; Dennis Farina (1944-2013), actor; Ja Rule (1976- ), rapper.
TODAY'S FACT: In 2012, Louise Estes of Orem, Utah, gave birth to a daughter, her third consecutive leap baby (baby born on Leap Day, Feb. 29). Estes had given birth to sons on Leap Day in 2004 and 2008, and with her third child tied a record set in the 1960s.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1972, Hank Aaron became the first Major League Baseball player to sign a $200,000 contract.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Give me the laundress's bill and I will set to music even that." -- Gioachino Rossini
TODAY'S NUMBER: 2,080 -- height (in feet) of the Tokyo Skytree, the tallest tower in the world, completed on this day in 2012. It is the second-tallest man-made structure on Earth, behind only the Burj Khalifa in Dubai (2,722 feet).
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Feb. 23) and first quarter moon (March 2).
