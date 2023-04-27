ANDREWS MCMEEL ALMANAC
Today is the 119th day of 2023 and the 41st day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY:
-- In 1429, 17-year-old Joan of Arc led French forces in relieving the besieged city of Orleans, France.
-- In 1862, Union forces officially took possession of New Orleans.
-- In 1945, the Dachau concentration camp in Germany was liberated by U.S. troops.
-- In 1992, riots broke out in Los Angeles after four police officers were acquitted of using excessive force during the arrest of motorist Rodney King.
-- In 2011, Great Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton were married in London.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: William Randolph Hearst (1863-1951), publisher/politician; Thomas Beecham (1879-1961), orchestra conductor; Duke Ellington (1899-1974), jazz musician; Dale Earnhardt (1951-2001), race car driver; Jerry Seinfeld (1954- ), comedian; Daniel Day-Lewis (1957- ), actor; Michelle Pfeiffer (1958- ), actress; Andre Agassi (1970- ), tennis player; Uma Thurman (1970- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: Daniel Day-Lewis is the only actor in history to win the Academy Award for best actor in a leading role three times.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2015, the Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago White Sox played the first zero-attendance Major League Baseball game. Fans were not allowed to attend due to violent protests in Baltimore.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Being a good husband is like being a stand-up comic. You need 10 years before you can call yourself a beginner." -- Jerry Seinfeld
TODAY'S NUMBER: 19 -- age of Joan of Arc at the time of her death.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (April 27) and full moon (May 5).
