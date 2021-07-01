Today is the 184th day of 2021 and the 14th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY:
-- In 1775, George Washington assumed command of the Continental Army.
-- In 1844, the last two confirmed great auk specimens were killed on the island of Eldey, off the coast of Iceland.
-- In 1863, an assault by Gen. Robert E. Lee's Confederate forces failed, and the Battle of Gettysburg ended in a Union victory.
-- In 1890, Idaho was admitted as the 43rd U.S. state.
-- In 1998, Bill Clinton completed the first presidential visit to China since the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: George M. Cohan (1878-1942), songwriter/entertainer; Franz Kafka (1883-1924), author; Dave Barry (1947- ), author/journalist; Montel Williams (1956- ), TV personality; Tom Cruise (1962- ), actor; Thomas Gibson (1962- ), actor; Yeardley Smith (1964- ), actress; Connie Nielsen (1965- ), actress; Brian Cashman (1967- ), baseball executive; Teemu Selanne (1970- ), hockey player; Patrick Wilson (1973- ), actor; Olivia Munn (1980- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: The world speed record for a steam locomotive is held by London and North Eastern Railway's Mallard, which reached 125.88 mph on this day in 1938.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1974, Mike Marshall of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitched in relief of starter Tommy John, setting a major league record for consecutive games pitched in, at 13.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "A book must be the axe for the frozen sea within us." -- Franz Kafka
TODAY'S NUMBER: 25 -- films starring Tom Cruise that have grossed more than $200 million worldwide, as of June 2021.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (July 1) and new moon (July 9).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.