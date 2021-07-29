...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ TO
7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, peak heat index values of 108 to
112 expected both this afternoon and Friday afternoon.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia, and the Big Bend of Florida.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, from 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/
this morning to 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ this evening. For the
second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 7 PM EDT
/6 PM CDT/ Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Today is the 212th day of 2021 and the 42nd day of summer.
TODAY’S HISTORY:
— In 1914, trading on the New York Stock Exchange stopped in response to the outbreak of World War I. It did not resume until December of that year.
— In 1964, the American space probe Ranger 7 transmitted the first close-up photographs of the moon.
— In 1991, the United States and the Soviet Union signed the START 1 treaty, an agreement to reduce both countries’ nuclear arms stockpiles.
— In 2006, Cuban dictator Fidel Castro underwent surgery and transferred presidential power to his brother, Raul.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Milton Friedman (1912-2006), economist; Primo Levi (1919-1987), chemist/author; Geoffrey Lewis (1935-2015), actor; Evonne Goolagong Cawley (1951-), tennis player; Michael Biehn (1956-), actor; Mark Cuban (1958-), Dallas Mavericks owner; Wesley Snipes (1962-), actor; J.K. Rowling (1965-), author; Zac Brown (1978-), musician; B.J. Novak (1979-), actor; DeMarcus Ware (1982-), football player; Charlie Carver (1988-), actor; A.J. Green (1988-), football player.
TODAY’S FACT: The first U.S. patent was issued to inventor Samuel Hopkins on this day in 1790, for a process of making potash, an ingredient used in fertilizer.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2012, American swimmer Michael Phelps broke Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina’s long-standing career Olympic medal record, winning his 19th medal with a victory in the 4-x-200 relay.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “For a country is considered the more civilized the more the wisdom and efficiency of its laws hinder a weak man from becoming too weak or a powerful one too powerful.” — Primo Levi, “If This Is a Man”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 11 million — estimated population of Cuba in 2021.
