Today is the 235th day of 2020 and the 64th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY:
-- In 1851, the American yacht America won the first America's Cup.
-- In 1864, the first Geneva Convention, which established protections for those wounded in active warfare, was signed by 12 European nations.
-- In 1902, the Cadillac Automobile Co. was founded.
-- In 1996, President Clinton signed the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act welfare reform into law.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Claude Debussy (1862-1918), composer; George Herriman (1880-1944), cartoonist; Dorothy Parker (1893-1967), author; Leni Riefenstahl (1902-2003), film director/actress; John Lee Hooker (1917-2001, singer-songwriter/guitarist; Ray Bradbury (1920-2012), author; Norman Schwarzkopf (1934-2012), general; Valerie Harper (1939-2019), actress; Bill Parcells (1941- ), football coach; David Chase (1945- ), screenwriter/producer; Tori Amos (1963- ), singer-songwriter; Layne Staley (1967-2002), singer-songwriter; Kristen Wiig (1973- ), actress/comedian; James Corden (1978- ), TV personality.
TODAY'S FACT: The Comics Journal named George Herriman's "Krazy Kat" the best American comic strip of the 20th century in 1999.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1989, Texas Rangers pitcher Nolan Ryan struck out Rickey Henderson of the Oakland A's, becoming the first major league pitcher to reach 5,000 strikeouts.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "There are attachments we make in life, even though it's all going to come to an end, that are worth so much, and we're so lucky to have been able to experience them. Life is short. ... But in spite of that, it's really worth it. So don't stop believing." -- David Chase
TODAY'S NUMBER: 30 -- Major League Baseball record number of runs scored by the Texas Rangers in a 30-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on this day in 2007.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Aug. 18) and first quarter moon (Aug. 25).
