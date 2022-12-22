Today is the 358th day of 2022 and the fourth day of winter.
TODAY’S HISTORY:
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ FRIDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EST /5 PM CST/ FRIDAY TO 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 16 expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle Florida and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 6 PM EST /5 PM CST/ Friday to 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, from 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for any length of time are possible.Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as zero. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle Florida and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...From 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ Friday to 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
TODAY’S HISTORY:
— In 1814, the United States and Great Britain signed the Treaty of Ghent, ending the War of 1812.
— In 1943, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower was appointed supreme Allied commander.
— In 1973, Congress passed legislation allowing residents of Washington, D.C., to elect a mayor and council with limited authority.
— In 1992, President George H.W. Bush pardoned former Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger and five others associated with the Iran-Contra scandal.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kit Carson (1809-1868), Army scout/frontiersman; Matthew Arnold (1822-1888), poet/critic; Howard Hughes (1905-1976), businessman/aviator/film producer; Ava Gardner (1922-1990), actress; Mary Higgins Clark (1927-2020), author; Robert Joffrey (1930-1988), dancer/choreographer; Lee Daniels (1959-), filmmaker; Kate Spade (1962-2018), fashion designer; Stephenie Meyer (1973-), author; Ryan Seacrest (1974-), TV/radio personality.
TODAY’S FACT: Kit Carson left his apprenticeship as a saddle and harness maker to join a wagon train headed west when he was 15 years old.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1950, the Cleveland Browns won the NFL championship by defeating the Los Angeles Rams, 30-28, when Lou “The Toe” Groza kicked a field goal with 20 seconds left.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Here’s the thing: I think the media underestimates the intelligence of the moviegoer. We need to be fulfilled. People want to sit down and think, and I try to make people think.” — Lee Daniels
TODAY’S NUMBER: 34 — years after his death in 1976 that the estimated $2 billion estate of Howard Hughes, who died without a valid will, was finally settled.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (Dec. 23) and first quarter moon (Dec. 29).
