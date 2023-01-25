Today is the 28th day of 2023 and the 39th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY:
TODAY'S HISTORY:
-- In 1547, King Henry VIII of England died and was succeeded by his 9-year-old son, Edward VI.
-- In 1871, France surrendered to Germany, ending the Franco-Prussian War.
-- In 1915, Congress passed legislation creating the modern U.S. Coast Guard.
-- In 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded shortly after liftoff, killing six astronauts and Christa McAuliffe, a teacher who was to become the first civilian in space.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jose Marti (1853-1895), poet/activist; Charles Williams Nash (1864-1948), entrepreneur; Colette (1873-1954), author; Jackson Pollock (1912-1956), artist; Alan Alda (1936- ), actor; Carlos Slim Helu (1940- ), business magnate; Gregg Popovich (1949- ), basketball coach; Frank Darabont (1959- ), filmmaker; Rakim (1968- ), rapper; Sarah McLachlan (1968- ), singer-songwriter; Rick Ross (1976- ), rapper; Nick Carter (1980- ), singer-songwriter; Elijah Wood (1981- ), actor; J. Cole (1985- ), rapper; Ariel Winter (1998- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: The modern Lego brick was patented on this day in 1958. Lego bricks from that year are compatible with bricks produced today.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1959, Vince Lombardi was named the Green Bay Packers' head coach and general manager.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Blast my record out the windows of your Honda Accord. And if anyone gives you grief, you look them right in the eye and tell them Rick Ross told you wealth begins in the heart." -- Rick Ross
TODAY'S NUMBER: 21,000 -- estimated number of genes in the human genome, revised from estimates of as many as 140,000 in 2001.
TODAY'S MOON: First quarter moon (Jan. 28).
