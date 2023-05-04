Today is the 126th day of 2023 and the 48th day of spring.
Today is the 126th day of 2023 and the 48th day of spring.
TODAY’S HISTORY:
— In 1877, Oglala Lakota war leader Tasunke Witko, aka Crazy Horse, died in Nebraska.
— In 1889, with the commencement of the Exposition Universelle in Paris, the Eiffel Tower was opened to the public for the first time since its completion in March.
— In 1937, the German dirigible Hindenburg caught fire while attempting to dock in New Jersey, killing 36.
— In 1994, the Channel Tunnel, an undersea rail tunnel linking England and France, was officially opened.
— In 2013, three women who had gone missing between 2002 and 2004 were rescued from their kidnapper’s home in Cleveland.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sigmund Freud (1856-1939), psychiatrist; Rudolph Valentino (1895-1926), actor; Orson Welles (1915-1985), actor/director; Willie Mays (1931-), baseball player; Bob Seger (1945-), singer-songwriter; Tony Blair (1953-), British prime minister; George Clooney (1961-), actor; Martin Brodeur (1972-), hockey player; Adrianne Palicki (1983-), actress; Gabourey Sidibe (1983-), actress; Chris Paul (1985-), basketball player.
TODAY’S FACT: Tony Blair was the first British prime minister in more than 150 years to have a child with his wife while in office.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1954, Roger Bannister, a 25-year-old British medical student, became the first person to run a mile in less than four minutes.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Our memory has no guarantees at all, and yet we bow more often than is objectively justified to the compulsion to believe what it says.” — Sigmund Freud, “The Interpretation of Dreams”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 3:43.13 — current world record time (minutes:seconds) in the mile run, set by Moroccan runner Hicham El Guerrouj in 1999.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (May 5) and last quarter moon (May 12).
