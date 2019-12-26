Today is the 362nd day of 2019 and the eighth day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY:
-- In 1832, John C. Calhoun became the first U.S. vice president to resign his office.
-- In 1846, Iowa was admitted as the 29th U.S. state.
-- In 1912, San Francisco's first municipally-owned streetcars began service.
-- In 1973, President Richard Nixon signed the Endangered Species Act into law.
-- In 1981, the first American "test-tube baby" was born in Norfolk, Virginia.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Woodrow Wilson (1856-1924), 28th U.S. president; Stan Lee (1922-2018), comic book creator/publisher; Maggie Smith (1934- ), actress; Gayle King (1954- ), magazine editor; Denzel Washington (1954- ), actor; Chris Ware (1967- ), artist; Linus Torvalds (1969- ), software engineer; Seth Meyers (1973- ), comedian/actor; John Legend (1978- ), singer-songwriter; Noomi Rapace (1979- ), actress; Sienna Miller (1981- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: "Marvel Comics" was the first pulp fantasy comic book series published by Timely Comics, debuting in October 1939. Timely Comics editor Stan Lee re-incorporated the name in 1961, publishing all of the company's comic books under the brand name "Marvel Comics."
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1958, the Baltimore Colts came from behind in the final seconds to force the first sudden-death overtime in a championship game. The Colts went on to win "The Greatest Game Ever Played," defeating the New York Giants 23-17 to win the NFL championship.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "All I tried to do in my stories was show that there's some innate goodness in the human condition. And there's always going to be evil; we should always be fighting evil." -- Stan Lee
TODAY'S NUMBER: $12,000 -- average cost per cycle of in vitro fertilization in the United States. Most couples have to go through more than one cycle to achieve a successful pregnancy.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Dec. 25) and first quarter moon (Jan. 2).