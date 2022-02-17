Today is the 50th day of 2022 and the 61st day of winter.
TODAY’S HISTORY:
— In 1807, former U.S. Vice President Aaron Burr was arrested for treason.
— In 1878, Thomas Edison received a patent for the phonograph.
— In 1942, President Franklin Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, allowing the internment of Japanese-Americans.
— In 1945, about 30,000 U.S. Marines landed on Iwo Jima.
— In 1963, Betty Friedan’s “The Feminine Mystique” was published, sparking a new wave of feminism in the United States.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Nicolaus Copernicus (1473-1543), astronomer; Lee Marvin (1924-1987), actor; John Frankenheimer (1930-2002), director; Smokey Robinson (1940-), singer-songwriter; Amy Tan (1952-), author; Jeff Daniels (1955-), actor; Ray Winstone (1957-), actor; Roger Goodell (1959-), NFL commissioner; Seal (1963-), singer-songwriter; Jonathan Lethem (1964-), author; Benicio Del Toro (1967-), actor; Jeff Kinney (1971-), cartoonist/children’s author; David Mazouz (2001-), actor; Millie Bobby Brown (2004-), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: The hottest planet in the solar system is Venus, with an average surface temperature of 867 degrees Fahrenheit.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1995, Sterling Marlin became the third person in the race’s history to win back-to-back Daytona 500s, a feat that has not been accomplished since.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “You remember only what you want to remember. You know only what your heart allows you to know.” — Amy Tan, “Saving Fish From Drowning”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 33,000 — number of Japanese-Americans who served in the U.S. military in World War II.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (Feb. 16) and last quarter moon (Feb. 23).
