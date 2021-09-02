Today is the 247th day of 2021 and the 77th day of summer.
TODAY’S HISTORY:
— In 1781, 44 Spanish settlers founded El Pueblo de Nuestra Senora de los Angeles de Porciuncula, now known as Los Angeles.
— In 1882, Thomas Edison flipped on the switch at the world’s first commercial electrical distribution plant, powering downtown Manhattan in New York City.
— In 1888, George Eastman patented his roll-film camera and registered the Kodak trademark.
— In 1917, the United States suffered its first World War I military fatalities in France.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Richard Wright (1908-1960), author; Paul Harvey (1918-2009), radio broadcaster; Dick York (1928-1992), actor; Tom Watson (1949-), professional golfer; Drew Pinsky (1958-), radio/TV host; Damon Wayans (1960-), actor/comedian; Mike Piazza (1968-), baseball player; Mark Ronson (1975-), musician/songwriter/producer; Wes Bentley (1978-), actor; Beyonce Knowles (1981-), singer-songwriter/actress; Whitney Cummings (1982-), actress/comedian; Kyle Mooney (1984-), actor/comedian.
TODAY’S FACT: Graduate students Sergey Brin and Larry Page filed paperwork to incorporate Google, their 2-year-old research project, on this day in 1998.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1972, American swimmer Mark Spitz became the first athlete to win seven gold medals at a single Olympic Games.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “It was not a matter of believing or disbelieving what I read, but of feeling something new, of being affected by something that made the look of the world different.” — Richard Wright, “Black Boy”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 4 million — estimated population of the city of Los Angeles in 2021.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Aug. 30) and new moon (Sept. 6).
